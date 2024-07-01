Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $11.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFI. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

