PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.