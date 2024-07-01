Brookstone Capital Management Sells 533 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

