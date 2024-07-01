Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 67,867 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,867 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 947.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

