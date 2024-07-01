Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. ING Groep has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

