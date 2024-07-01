Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,719,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $5,779,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $16,648,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $2,347,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND stock opened at $136.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

