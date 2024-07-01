Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $14.17 on Monday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
