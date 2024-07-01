Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $14.17 on Monday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

Inhibrx Company Profile

In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 57,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem bought 57,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

