Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 203.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 220.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 135,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90,418 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 18,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

