Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,408 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4,159.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 69,166 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 176,355 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

FT stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Universal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

