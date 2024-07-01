Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

