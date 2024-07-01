Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Trading Down 0.4 %

PPL stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

