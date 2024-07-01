Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.
PPL Trading Down 0.4 %
PPL stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PPL
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.