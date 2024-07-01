Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $692,917,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $576.59 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

