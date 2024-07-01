Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.25 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.