ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Down 9.2% in June

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ASLN stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.44.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 3rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on ASLN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
