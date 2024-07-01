Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 744,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $31.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.