Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Apollomics Stock Up 40.0 %
Shares of APLMW opened at $0.01 on Monday. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
Apollomics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apollomics
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.