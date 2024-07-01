Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Apollomics Stock Up 40.0 %

Shares of APLMW opened at $0.01 on Monday. Apollomics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Apollomics Company Profile

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

