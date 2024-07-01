Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the May 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Aptose Biosciences worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APTO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

