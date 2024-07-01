Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 889,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATHA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 605,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 405,793 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 227,278 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $2.65 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.91.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.