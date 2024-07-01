AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,150,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 16,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.1 %

APP opened at $83.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,741,886 shares of company stock worth $1,478,219,330. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AppLovin by 4,123.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 125,186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.