3,337 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.20 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

