Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $372,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,414,000 after buying an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,972,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

