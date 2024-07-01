4,860 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,303,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 124,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after buying an additional 57,134 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

