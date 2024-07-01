Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,991,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $708.50 million, a P/E ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRUS. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

