Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,968 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 499.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

