Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

