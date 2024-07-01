JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $193,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
