Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 66.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period.

LG Display Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.36. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

