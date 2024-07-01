Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.