Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $312.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.64 and a 200 day moving average of $305.78. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

