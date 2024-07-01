Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,307 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLYG opened at $85.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.34.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.