Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,870,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ITA stock opened at $132.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
