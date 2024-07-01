ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Reduced by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.