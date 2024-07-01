Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 76,971 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,971 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,645,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,426,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,687,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

