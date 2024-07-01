Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $44,000 in Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lightbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lightbridge Price Performance

LTBR opened at $3.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Lightbridge Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

