Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,337,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $164.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

