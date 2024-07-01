Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 126.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 54,538 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 735,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 76,796 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $35.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

