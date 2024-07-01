Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.