Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJUL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS BJUL opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

