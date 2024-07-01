Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,395,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

