Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,173,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.45.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

