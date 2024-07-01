Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $661,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:PJUN opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $434.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

