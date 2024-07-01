Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.26 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

