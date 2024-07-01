Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $314,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,942,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,594,000 after acquiring an additional 860,433 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after purchasing an additional 947,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

