Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $337,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

URA stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $33.66.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

