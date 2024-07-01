Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $217,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $142.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.