Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $214,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 646,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130,073 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,563,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

