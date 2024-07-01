Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 413 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TEL opened at $150.43 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

