Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 346 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.49 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.