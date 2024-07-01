Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,339,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $247.45 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.