Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 9,692 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,979,000 after acquiring an additional 393,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,189,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.49 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
